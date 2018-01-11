Negli Stati Uniti si torna a parlare di Genova

Genova - Conoscete Forbes? Si tratta di un importante rivista americana che, stando a quanto si legge sul sito del Comune di Genova, ha proclamato il capoluogo ligure una delle cinque destinazioni da visitare nel 2018.



L'articolo è della giornalista Joanne Shurvell che inserisce, nella prestigiosa short list, la città di Ravenna, l’isola di Malta, i villaggi Saint Jean De Luz in Francia e Deià a Maiorca in Spagna.

Su Genova l'autrice cita il centro storico medievale, i Palazzi e, poi, si spinge fino a Nervi che elogia in ogni modo e descrizione, senza dimenticare la casa di Cristoforo Colombo, l'Acquario e il pesto genovese.



“The birthplace of Christopher Columbus and pesto sauce is still the largest port in Italy but it’s also the site of 150 palaces, 42 of which are Unesco World Heritage sites. Genoa’s charms may not be immediately apparent but a closer look at some of these hidden palaces in what is the largest medieval city centre in Europe (it has 28 km of medieval streets) is fascinating. Just outside of the historic city In a suburb of Genoa, is Nervi with a beautiful park, villas, museums and a seaside promenade. Within the Nervi park is the Wolfsoniana decorative arts museum, the Italian partner to the Wolfsoniana in the Art Deco District of Miami, founded by collector Mitchell Wolfson Jr. The Wolfsoniana features over 18,000 objects of glassware, ceramics, sculpture, furniture and more, mainly from Italy dating from 1880-1945. It’s also worth spending time at the three other museums in the park, the Gallery of Modern Art, the Frugone Collections and the Museum Luxoro.“

